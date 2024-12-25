My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions Spinoff Manga Listed to End Next Week

Final chapter to be published on January 4

Image via Amazon © Yoko Aiyama, Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha

Amazon's listing for the February 2025 issue of'smagazine reports that the issue will publish the final chapter of Yoko Aiyama's, a spinoff manga of'smanga. The magazine will ship in Japan on January 4.

Viz Media publishes the manga and describes the story:

The aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia team up with pro heroes for action-packed missions! To prepare the next generation of heroes for real-world hero work, the ambitious Team-Up Missions Program pairs groups of students with pro heroes to go on action-packed missions where they will learn to use teamwork to defeat villains. Although Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High friends are thrilled to participate, there's just one catch—there's no telling who will be teamed up with whom! From top heroes to students from other classes and schools, anyone could be on the same team.

The manga first got a prologue chapter in Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine in July 2019, before it started serialization in Saikyō Jump in August that same year. The spinoff manga commemorated the fifth anniversary of the main manga.

Horikoshi launched the main manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it on August 5. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The seventh season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime again aired on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs.

The anime's final season will premiere in fall 2025.

My Hero Academia: You're Next , the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , opened in Japan on August 2. The film is screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International opened the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film is available with English subtitles and dub releases.

Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court 's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals ) manga will also get a television anime in April 2025.

Source: Amazon