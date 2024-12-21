My Hero Academia Anime's Final Season Reveals Fall 2025 Debut

Staff members return from 6th season of anime

The'25 event on Sunday revealed that the final season of theanime will air on television in fall 2025.

The staff members are returning for the season, including chief director Kenji Nagasaki , director Naomi Nakayama , script supervisor Yōsuke Kuroda , character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima , composer Yuki Hayashi , and studio BONES .

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new seventh season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime again aired on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

My Hero Academia: You're Next , the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , opened in Japan on August 2. The film screened in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International opened the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases of the film will ship in Japan on February 19 and will include a bonus anime short titled " A Piece of Cake ."

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it on August 5. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April. The manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume shipped on December 4 and includes 38 pages of new content that take place after the original ending.