My Hero Academia You're Next Film's 'Plus Ultra' BD/DVD to Add New Anime Short

The Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases of the My Hero Academia: You're Next film will go on sale on February 19, and the deluxe "Plus Ultra Edition" of the releases will include a bonus anime short "A Piece of Cake."

Image via My Hero Academia films' webiste © 2024「僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE」製作委員会

The anime short adapts the special one-shot manga that original creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew specifically for a bonus booklet given to the film's audience members in Japan. The prologue story depicts Deku, Katsuki Bakugo, and the rest of U.A. High School's Hero Class 1-A just before the film's story. The voice cast reunited to record the dialogue for the short.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump website posted the one-shot manga in English on October 8, shortly before the film's opening in North America.

The film opened in Japan on August 2. The film sold 608,500 tickets, and earned about 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days, and ranked first in the Japanese box office. It has since sold 2.48 million tickets for 3.55 billion yen (US$23.4 million).

TOHO International started screening the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film was available with English subtitles and dub releases. The film had its North American premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 6. Cheer screenings for the film were held in New York and Los Angeles on October 9.

