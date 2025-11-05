×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Satsuki Nakamura, Other Authors Launch New Manga in Jump Toon

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nakamura, Manasuke, Natsuo Kume, Kaori Saki launch Akujo ni Shitette Itta Jan! Namida
This year's 49th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Satsuki Nakamura, Manasuke, Natsuo Kume, and Kaori Saki have launched their new manga Akujo ni Shitette Itta Jan! Namida (I Told You to Make Me Into a Wicked Woman! Crying) in Shueisha's Jump Toon vertical scrolling web manga service on the same day. The manga launched with eight chapters.

The manga centers on Amelia, whose stepsister steals her holy power, and drives her out of the household. In the depths of despair, she finds herself in a forest ruled by the demon lord Regulus, who curses her and puts her in the realm of demons. Amelia now steels herself to be the best wicked lady she can be. But she is foiled by her own nature at every turn, as her natural inclination to be a saint turns every opportunity to do evil on her head.

Nakamura launched the Though I Am an Inept Villainess (Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den) light novel series with illustrations by Kana Yuki in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine. Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court. The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2026.

Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 49, Jump Toon, Satsuki Nakamura's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives