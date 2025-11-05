Satsuki Nakamura, Other Authors Launch New Manga in Jump Toon

Akujo ni Shitette Itta Jan! Namida

Shueisha

This year's 49th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that, Manasuke, Natsuo Kume, andhave launched their new manga(I Told You to Make Me Into a Wicked Woman! Crying) in's Jump Toon vertical scrolling web manga service on the same day. The manga launched with eight chapters.

The manga centers on Amelia, whose stepsister steals her holy power, and drives her out of the household. In the depths of despair, she finds herself in a forest ruled by the demon lord Regulus, who curses her and puts her in the realm of demons. Amelia now steels herself to be the best wicked lady she can be. But she is foiled by her own nature at every turn, as her natural inclination to be a saint turns every opportunity to do evil on her head.

Nakamura launched the Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series with illustrations by Kana Yuki in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine. Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court . The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2026.