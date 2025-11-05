News
Satsuki Nakamura, Other Authors Launch New Manga in Jump Toon
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
本日より— 中村 颯希｜㊗️ふつつかアニメ2026年㊗️ (@satsuki_nkmr) November 4, 2025
＿人人人人人人人人人人人人＿
＞ ジャンプTOONで新連載 ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^￣
タイトルは「悪女にしてって言ったじゃん！涙」
立派な悪女になりたいのにド聖女体質のせいで活躍しちゃうわ美化されちゃうわでどうすれば!?😭という勘違いコメディ✨
今ならアプリで全話無料配信中→ pic.twitter.com/FPmTTFREwy
The manga centers on Amelia, whose stepsister steals her holy power, and drives her out of the household. In the depths of despair, she finds herself in a forest ruled by the demon lord Regulus, who curses her and puts her in the realm of demons. Amelia now steels herself to be the best wicked lady she can be. But she is foiled by her own nature at every turn, as her natural inclination to be a saint turns every opportunity to do evil on her head.
Nakamura launched the Though I Am an Inept Villainess (Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den) light novel series with illustrations by Kana Yuki in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine. Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court. The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2026.
Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 49, Jump Toon, Satsuki Nakamura's X/Twitter account