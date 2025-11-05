Writer Fuyu Aoki, Artist Virginia Nitōhei Launch New Manga on November 12

Shōnin Reijō Agnes manga follows banished villainess who becomes successful businesswoman

This year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that writer Fuyu Aoki and artist Virginia Nitōhei will launch a new manga titled Shōnin Reijō Agnes: Henkyō ni Tsuihōsareta Akuyaku Reijō wa Shōsai wo Hakkishi Nariagaru (Merchant's Daughter Agnes: The Villainess Banished to a Remote District Rises to Success Through Her Business Skills) on November 12 on the Ima, Grand Jumptte!! online manga magazine on the Nico Nico Seiga service.

Image via Virginia Nitōhei's X/Twitter account © Fuyu Aoki, Virginia Nitōhei, Shueisha

The story centers on a villainess named Agnes, who gets banished and have a self-realization, and eventually becomes the world's greatest businesswoman.

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Aoki launched the Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight ( Doinaka no Hakugai Reijō wa Ōto Elite Kishi ni Dekiai Sareru , image right) light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2022. Drecom started publishing the novels with illustrations by Minori Aritani in December 2022, and the series ended in its third volume in November 2023. J-Novel Club publishes both the original novel and Yuyu Kouhara 's manga adaptation in English.

Nitōhei launched the ongoing manga adaptation of Natsuya Semikawa 's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2015. Udon Entertainment publishes the manga in English.















