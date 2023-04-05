J-Novel Club Licenses Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight Light Novels

1st volume launches on April 19

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed authorand illustrator's) light novel series as part of its J-Novel Heart brand. The company will release the first volume on April 19.

Though she was born a noble, Chloe Ardennes has spent the first sixteen years of her life in servitude, scorned by her own family as a “cursed child.” Finally forced to her breaking point, she flees for the royal capital. But rather than happiness, she finds yet more danger there. Just as the city's dark side threatens to swallow her whole, the dashing and stoic knight Lloyd Stewart comes to her aid and whisks her away. Has Chloe at long last found the sanctuary she's so longed for??

The first volume shipped in Japan on December 9, and the second volume will ship on April 10.

