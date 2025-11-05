Sonic Rumble Game Launches for iOS, Android, Google Play, Steam

Sega announced on Wednesday that it has launched Sonic Rumble , its battle royale mobile game for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, for iOS, Android, Google Play , and PC via Steam on Wednesday after several delays.

The game was originally slated for release this past winter, but the game's website announced in February a delay to spring. On April 8, the game's staff announced that it would launch on May 8. The game's staff revealed another delay in April, with no new date. The company then announced on October 15 the game would launch in November.

The game features 32-player battle royale challenges. Players control toy versions of characters from throughout the franchise. There will also be customization and avatars.

Sega and Rovio ( Angry Birds ) are collaborating on the title. Sonic recently had a collaboration in the Angry Birds games.

Sega released the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The Sonic X Shadow Generations game launched in October 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Netflix added Sega 's Sonic Mania Plus game on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix Games service in May 2024.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC in October 2023. The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Source: Press release