Sonic Rumble Game Delayed to Spring 2025

The official website for, the upcoming battle royale mobile game for the, announced on Wednesday that the game has been delayed to this spring. The game was originally slated to this winter.

The game features 32-player battle royale challenges. Players control toy versions of characters from throughout the franchise . There will also be customization and avatars.

Sega and Rovio ( Angry Birds ) are collaborating on the title. Sonic recently had a collaboration in the Angry Birds games.

Netflix added Sega 's Sonic Mania Plus game on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix Games service on May 2024.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in October 2023. The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

