×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
AnimeFesta's Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2026 Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hana Yurimoto, Yuta Ikarashi, Momosuke, Iroha Haruno star

The official X/Twitter account for Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy, the television anime of writer Hirafumi and illustrator Yagi Shinba's Ichiko Aika: Zatsu de Namaiki na Imōto to Warikirenai Ani manga unveiled on Wednesday a visual, cast, staff, and January 2026 premiere.

Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy
Image via Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account
© 神馬耶樹 ひらふみ／Suiseisha Inc.

The anime stars:

Hana Yurimoto as Aika Takamura

Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy Aika
Image via Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account
© 神馬耶樹 ひらふみ／Suiseisha Inc.
Yūta Ikarashi as Kōta Takamura

Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy Kouta
Image via Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account
© 神馬耶樹 ひらふみ／Suiseisha Inc.
Momosuke as Yoshiyuki Takamura

Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy Yoshiyuki
Image via Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account
© 神馬耶樹 ひらふみ／Suiseisha Inc.
Iroha Haruno as Misaki Takamura

Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy Misaki
Image via Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account
© 神馬耶樹 ひらふみ／Suiseisha Inc.

Pyuta Konno is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi. Eeyo Kurosaki (Everything for Demon King Evelogia) is handling the series composition. Yoshihiro Watanabe (Haganai) is designing the characters. Aiue Oka is composing the music. Suiseisha is producing.

Additional staff includes:

Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime celebration illustration
Image via Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account
© 神馬耶樹 ひらふみ／Suiseisha Inc.
The manga centers on a pair of step-siblings. When Kōta's father gets remarried, Kōta's first impression of his new step-sister Aika is that she is beautiful, but that image is shattered pretty quickly. His new step-sister is a super sassy and foul-mouthed gyaru who behaves uncontrollably while their parents are away, making Kōta's life a living hell. However, their relationship begins to change when Aika gradually warms up to Kōta's caring older-brother nature.

CLLENN's adult comic label DEDEDE publishes the full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa service digitally. Comic Cmoa launched individual chapters of the manga for purchase in November 2022. The service published the manga in three compiled volumes digitally on September 5.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest (Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni...), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil.

Source: Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives