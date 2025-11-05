News
AnimeFesta's Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2026 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy, the television anime of writer Hirafumi and illustrator Yagi Shinba's Ichiko Aika: Zatsu de Namaiki na Imōto to Warikirenai Ani manga unveiled on Wednesday a visual, cast, staff, and January 2026 premiere.
The anime stars:
Pyuta Konno is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi. Eeyo Kurosaki (Everything for Demon King Evelogia) is handling the series composition. Yoshihiro Watanabe (Haganai) is designing the characters. Aiue Oka is composing the music. Suiseisha is producing.
Additional staff includes:
- Color Design: Washimi
- Art Director: Yemaoyama
- Director of Photography: Shurakura Hōōin
- Editor: Kōki Shinkai
- Sound Director: Mikumo Amakuwa
CLLENN's adult comic label DEDEDE publishes the full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa service digitally. Comic Cmoa launched individual chapters of the manga for purchase in November 2022. The service published the manga in three compiled volumes digitally on September 5.
WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest (Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni...), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil.
Source: Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke