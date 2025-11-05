AnimeFesta's Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2026 Premiere

The official X/Twitter account for Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy , the television anime of writer Hirafumi and illustrator Yagi Shinba 's Ichiko Aika: Zatsu de Namaiki na Imōto to Warikirenai Ani manga unveiled on Wednesday a visual, cast, staff, and January 2026 premiere.

The anime stars:

Hana Yurimoto as Aika Takamura

Yūta Ikarashi as Kōta Takamura

Momosuke as Yoshiyuki Takamura

Iroha Haruno as Misaki Takamura

Pyuta Konno is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki ( Everything for Demon King Evelogia ) is handling the series composition. Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Haganai ) is designing the characters. Aiue Oka is composing the music. Suiseisha is producing.

The manga centers on a pair of step-siblings. When Kōta's father gets remarried, Kōta's first impression of his new step-sister Aika is that she is beautiful, but that image is shattered pretty quickly. His new step-sister is a super sassy and foul-mouthed gyaru who behaves uncontrollably while their parents are away, making Kōta's life a living hell. However, their relationship begins to change when Aika gradually warms up to Kōta's caring older-brother nature.

CLLENN 's adult comic label DEDEDE publishes the full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa service digitally. Comic Cmoa launched individual chapters of the manga for purchase in November 2022. The service published the manga in three compiled volumes digitally on September 5.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .