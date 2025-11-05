News
Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> Anime Gets English Dub on November 6
posted on by Anita Tai
The English cast includes:
- Aiden Call as Light
- Kayla Temshiv as Lana
- Reshel Mae as Ayla
- Maganda Marie as Dratena
- Bree Han as Monica
- Tia Ballard as Flower Hat
- Robin Clayton as Shera
- Matt Holmes as Borc
- Tom Aglio as Cain
- Max Hartman as Ival
- William Ofoegbu as Doug
- Branden Loera as Zamdo
- Chris Guerrero as Wicked Dragon/Montes
- Aaron Campbell as Grouse
- Mallorie Rodak as Holy Sister
- Ciarán Strange as Noa
- Zac Loera as Gene
- Dakota Jaymes as Serim
- Cody Savoie as Erik
- Brandon Solis as Zeth
- Elizabeth Evans as Serica
- Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Yuan
- Kieran Flitton as Argos
- Bradley Gareth as Obel
- Anastasia Muñoz (Anastasia Munoz) as Signe
- Lily Gast as Sleep Pixie
- Daniel Van Thomas as Grave Keeper
- Brian Mathis as Tiger Beard
- Kelsey Poppen as Shopkeeper
- Katie Otten as Receptionist
- Dustin Parsons, John Archer II as Adventurers
- Jim Foronda as Ogre
Additional voices: Marianne Bray, Eli Farmer, Amanda Gael, Jackoby Clinton, Matthew Elkins, James Marler, Kelsey Cruz, Ezra Vervin, Tom Aglio, Sambob Park, Nic Hamill, Cory Phillips, Alex Hom, Lauren Massey, Alex Moore, Brandon Acosta, Conner Allison, Carson Wright, Greg Silva, Kelly Greenshield, Katie Caruso, Clayton Mathis, Belsheber Rusape, Chris Rutledge, Hannah Alyea, Lexa Childress, Whitney Holotik, Ryan Seale, Drew Kocour, Ethan Condon, Seth Magill, Molly Searcy, Julie Cleburn, Rowan Gilvie, Derick Snow, Tom Henry, Brandon Wetch, Preston Isham, Cassie Ewulu, Tony Noto, Ryan Negron, Tommy Stuart, Douglas Gill, Rudy Lopez, Nasim Benelkour, Elizabeth Hohman, Donna Xia, Justine Dixon, Brayden Medlin, Jamie Snowden, Christopher Guerrero, Erin Nicole Lundquist, Julie Shields, Elise Baughman, Robin Clayton, Raina Meginley, Monica Flatley, Danielle Phillips, Corey Wilder, Braden Chavers, Daryl Mayfield, Michael Stimac, and Katie Wetch.
Shawn Gann is directing the dub, Susie Nixon is producing, and Domonique French is adapting the script. Matt Grounds serve as mixer and Victor Acosta is the sound engineer.
The series debuted on TV on January 7 on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji and MBS. The anime premiered on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on December 31 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 1 at 12 midnight JST), one week ahead of each episode's broadcast debut. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Ryuichi Kimura (Aikatsu!, Kemono Friends 2) is directing the anime as Asahi Production. Gigaemon Ichikawa (PuniRunes, A Galaxy Next Door) is overseeing the series scripts, Risa Miyadani (Aikatsu! Planet) and Yasuka Ōtaki (A Galaxy Next Door) are designing the characters, and Selin is composing the music.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)