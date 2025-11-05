×
Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> Anime Gets English Dub on November 6

posted on by Anita Tai
Aiden Call, Kayla Temshiv, Reshel Mae, others star in dub on Thursday

hazure-kv
Image via Hazure Skill 'Kinomi Master' anime's website
© 松琴エア・はにゅう・講談社／外れスキル《木の実マスター》製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English dub for television anime of Hanyuu and Air Matsukoto's Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> -About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)- (Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master": Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite) manga, based on Hanyuu's original novels of the same name. The dub for all 12 episodes will debut on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices: Marianne Bray, Eli Farmer, Amanda Gael, Jackoby Clinton, Matthew Elkins, James Marler, Kelsey Cruz, Ezra Vervin, Tom Aglio, Sambob Park, Nic Hamill, Cory Phillips, Alex Hom, Lauren Massey, Alex Moore, Brandon Acosta, Conner Allison, Carson Wright, Greg Silva, Kelly Greenshield, Katie Caruso, Clayton Mathis, Belsheber Rusape, Chris Rutledge, Hannah Alyea, Lexa Childress, Whitney Holotik, Ryan Seale, Drew Kocour, Ethan Condon, Seth Magill, Molly Searcy, Julie Cleburn, Rowan Gilvie, Derick Snow, Tom Henry, Brandon Wetch, Preston Isham, Cassie Ewulu, Tony Noto, Ryan Negron, Tommy Stuart, Douglas Gill, Rudy Lopez, Nasim Benelkour, Elizabeth Hohman, Donna Xia, Justine Dixon, Brayden Medlin, Jamie Snowden, Christopher Guerrero, Erin Nicole Lundquist, Julie Shields, Elise Baughman, Robin Clayton, Raina Meginley, Monica Flatley, Danielle Phillips, Corey Wilder, Braden Chavers, Daryl Mayfield, Michael Stimac, and Katie Wetch.

Shawn Gann is directing the dub, Susie Nixon is producing, and Domonique French is adapting the script. Matt Grounds serve as mixer and Victor Acosta is the sound engineer.

The series debuted on TV on January 7 on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji and MBS. The anime premiered on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on December 31 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 1 at 12 midnight JST), one week ahead of each episode's broadcast debut. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Ryuichi Kimura (Aikatsu!, Kemono Friends 2) is directing the anime as Asahi Production. Gigaemon Ichikawa (PuniRunes, A Galaxy Next Door) is overseeing the series scripts, Risa Miyadani (Aikatsu! Planet) and Yasuka Ōtaki (A Galaxy Next Door) are designing the characters, and Selin is composing the music.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

