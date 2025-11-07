Yowayowa Sensei TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, April 2026 Debut (Updated)

The official website for the television anime of Kamio Fukuchi 's Yowayowa Sensei ( Yowayowa Teacher or Ms. Feeble) manga revealed the show's teaser visual, April 2026 debut, and main cast on Saturday.

Image via Yowayowa Sensei anime's website ©福地カミオ・講談社／「よわよわ先生」製作委員会

The anime will star Marika Kōno as Hiyori Hiwamura (left below) and Kakeru Hatano as Akihito Abikura (right).

Image via Yowayowa Sensei anime's website ©福地カミオ・講談社／「よわよわ先生」製作委員会

Update: The website also revealed the anime's main staff. Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Peach Girl , RIN-NE 3 ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Yoshifumi Fukushima ( Gunparade Orchestra ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Aisaka ( Hero Tales ) is designing the characters, and Akifumi Tada ( Skip Beat! , Gunma-chan ) and Rina Tayama ( Vampire Dormitory , Secrets of the Silent Witch ) are composing the music.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Hiyori Hiwamura, a new high school teacher who just graduated from college. With Hiwamura's weak voice, weak stamina, and basically being weak in every aspect, one might have the urge to protect her. Ironically, students misread her meekness and fear her as the rumored "Ms. Scary" who will curse them if she gets upset. Nevertheless, she works hard for her students, and one student, Akihito Abikura, recognizes her true nature.

Fukuchi launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's 15th compiled volume on November 17.

