Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets Console Game With MAGES.

The official Twitter account for the Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) television anime announced on Saturday that production on a new game has been green-lit. The announcement describes the game as a "consumer game" — the Japanese classification for games for consoles, as opposed to PCs or phones. ("Consumer games" in Japan include games for either home consoles or portable game systems.) The game developer and publisher MAGES will provide more information on the game on the game's website and on its own Twitter account.

The anime is based on Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" which follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.

Gemdrop developed two separate VR games, Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) and Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) , for iOS, Android, PS4, Switch, and PC (via Steam ). The first game launched on March 4, and the second game is slated for April.

Source: Twitter account via Hachima Kikō