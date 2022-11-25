Laid-Back Camp Anime's 1st Smartphone Game Delayed to Spring 2023

Staff aims to improve game's quality

The official Twitter account for the first smartphone game based on the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga confirmed on Friday the game's delay to spring 2023. The game was initially slated for iOS and Android devices this year, specifically this fall.

The game's staff members explained that they anticipate that it will take until spring 2023 to improve the game's product quality.

Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) is a "slow outdoor manga" that follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's 14th compiled volume on November 10. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018, and released the 12th compiled volume on September 27. The manga is on hiatus in Japan until February 3.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened on July 1, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film on Thursday. The anime will have a third season.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime already inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last November. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game on March 4, 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game on April 8.