Laid-Back Camp Anime's Yurukyan△ ~Puzzle Camp~ Smartphone Puzzle Game Launches on July 25

Game available for iOS, Android

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Cozy Trail Games' Yurukyan△ ~Puzzle Camp~ ( Laid-Back Camp : Puzzle Camp) smartphone puzzle game revealed on Monday that the game will launch on iOS and Android on July 25.

The Laid-Back Camp anime based on Afro 's original manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, premiered in Japan on April 4. An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

The anime inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.

Laid-Back Camp All-in-one!! , the first smartphone game in the franchise , released worldwide in June 2023.