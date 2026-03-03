Amazon Offers Lupin the IIIrd: Zenigata and the Two Lupins Anime in U.S.

Image via Lupin the IIIrd: Fujimi no Ketsuzoku anime's website © TMS

Amazon Prime Video is now offering the Lupin the IIIrd: Zenigata and the Two Lupins ( Lupin the IIIrd: Zenigata to Futari no Lupin ) net anime prequel to rent or buy digitally in the U.S. The anime is available with the English language dub and in Japanese with English subtitles.

The net anime originally began streaming in various services in Japan including on Amazon Prime Video on June 20. The anime features a returning cast and staff.

The "hard action" net anime centers on Inspector Zenigata, Lupin's nemesis and erstwhile ally, as the protagonist. The story begins with an explosive terrorist attack in an airport in the wintry "Roviet Union," (a wordplay on the Japanese term for the Soviet Union) with Lupin cast as the prime suspect. Zenigata apprehends Lupin, who maintains his innocence, and Zenigata is quickly embroiled in a plot that seems to involve more than one Lupin.

Lupin the IIIrd The Movie: The Immortal Bloodline ( Lupin the IIIrd The Movie: Fujimi no Ketsuzoku ), the new feature-length film in the Lupin III franchise, opened in Japan on June 27, and earned 130,569,700 yen (about US$909,500) in its first three days.

GKIDS screened the film in theaters in the United States on January 4-6.

Amazon Prime Video is listing that it will make the film available to purchase and for rental digitally in North America on March 24 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (March 23 at 9:00 p.m. PDT).

Source: Amazon Prime Video via @lupincentral.com.bsky.social