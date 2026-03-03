Ingoku Danchi: Deviant's Apartment Complex Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, April 5 Debut

The official website for WWWave's Deregula label's short television anime of writer Sakusei Kenkyūjo and artist Yui Jōyama 's Ingoku Danchi (Indecent Apartment Complex) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's main promotional video, second key visual, additional cast members, and April 5 premiere. The anime's staff also revealed its English title Ingoku Danchi: Deviant's Apartment Complex .

This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

The newly announced cast members are:

The anime will premiere on April 5 on BS11 at 25:10 JST (effectively April 6 at 1:10 a.m.), then on April 7 on Tokyo MX . AnimeFesta will exclusively stream the anime's completely uncensored version, and also stream the on-air version with DMM TV , on April 5 at 25:10 JST.

The anime stars Aika Wakuno as Yoshida. Kana Yūki voices several married wives: Katagiri, Kanzaki, Gōda, Watanabe, Ichinose, Mizutani, Sanamori, Shikijō, Sakakura, and Ikayama.

Toshikatsu Tokoro ( The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi , Plus-Sized Elf , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ) is directing the anime at Elias . Eeyo Kurosaki ( Ichigo Aika: Strawberry Elegy , The Titan's Bride , Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ) is in charge of series scripts, Shingo Nishimoto ( Plus-Sized Elf , The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , chief animation director) is designing the characters, and Ruzarin Kashiwagi is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The extreme suspense manga's story centers on the perverted married women of an apartment complex. They wear mysterious "Libido Cross" costumes, which amplifies people's desires. The apartment complex's new manager Yoshida must protect the building and its tenants from the threats of the perverted married women.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine on the Nico Nico Seiga service in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 9.

WWWave's Deregula label also produced the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, which premiered in Japan in April 2025; the Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women anime, which premiered in July; Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun , which premiered on October 5; and Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? , which recently debuted on January 9. Deregula also announced the television anime adaptation of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro 's Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san (Kamui-San Directly Behind You) manga.

