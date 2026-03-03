The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast, Ending Song, April 1 Debut

Episode 1 streams in advance on April 1, before it airs on TV on April 4

The staff for The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! , the television anime of Atekichi 's Saikyō no Shokugyō wa Yūsha Demo Kenja Demo Naku Kantei-shi (Kari) Rashii Desu yo? light novel series, revealed the anime's second promotional video, additional cast members, and its April 1 advance streaming debut before it airs on television on April 4. The new video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Mō Iikai?" by the female idol group Phantom Siita .

The newly announced cast members are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Yurika Kubo as Tanya

Taiten Kusunoki as Barth

Rie Hikisaka as Jewel

The anime's first episode will stream in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services on April 1 at 12 midnight JST (effectively April 2). It will then air on April 4 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. JST, on BS Asahi at 25:00 JST (effectively April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST), and on AT-X on April 9. The anime will stream one week in advance on d Anime Store and ABEMA starting from its second episode on April 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST.

The anime will star (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Makoto Hoshino ( Banished from the Hero's Party season 1, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions ) is directing the anime at Studio Flad . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished from the Hero's Party two seasons, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Mihoko Ogawa ( Eiga Chibi Maruko-chan: Italia kara Kita Shōnen film key animator) and Yoshie Matsumoto ( Banished from the Hero's Party sub-character designer) are designing the characters.

NBC Universal describes the anime's story:

One day, Hibiki Manabe, an ordinary high school boy, is suddenly transported to a vast grassland in another world where monsters lurk. Wandering aimlessly through this fantasy world he's never seen before, Hibiki suddenly realizes he has been given the skill of "Appraisal" and the occupation "Appraiser (provisional title)"... (Temporary)...!?

And so, with the guidance of Emalia, a blonde elf he met in the grasslands, Hibiki becomes an adventurer. Together with Claude, a cursed beastman, Lillian, a sage from the future, and Vene, a sacred white cat beast, he gradually grows stronger as he searches for a way to return to his original world.

Will he be able to return safely? And will the day come when he truly becomes the strongest, as the title suggests!?

Atekichi launched the light novels on AlphaPolis ' website in March 2017, and AlphaPolis published the first volume with illustration by Akira Shigaraki that same year. The novels' ninth volume will ship on March 18.

Atsushi Takeda launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2017. The manga's 11th compiled book volume will also ship on March 18.

Atekichi 's Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! ( Heroine? Seijo? Iie, All Works Maid desu (ko)! ) light novel series will also get a television anime adaptation.