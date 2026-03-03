Always a Catch! Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song, April 1 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Mayo Momoyo 's Always a Catch! ( Nigashita Sakana wa Ōkikatta ga Tsuriageta Sakana ga Ōkisugita Ken ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the anime's second main promotional video, additional cast, and April 1 premiere. The trailer announces and previews the ending theme song "DEAD OR LOVE" by singer Yoshino .

The newly announced cast members include:

Natsuki Hanae as Ireneo

Kaori Maeda as Eleonora Casciari

Rumi Ōkubo as Rosalia Pinotti

The anime will debut on April 1 on Tokyo MX and BS 11 at 24:00 JST (effectively April 2 at 12 midnight).

Image via Always a Catch anime's website ©ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会

The anime stars:

Akira Oguro ( Giant Beasts of Ars , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at TROYCA . Michiko Yokote ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Call of the Night ) is in charge of series scripts and Isamu Suzuki ( Shinobi no Ittoki ) is designing the characters. HoneyWorks feat. Airi Suzuki perform the "Chikai wa Kyun to." opening theme song.

Additional staff members include:

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

A zany romantic comedy starring a duke's daughter, who's more of a fighter than a lady, and a prince who happens to be into that!

Maria, the daughter of a duke, grew up believing she would one day inherit her father's dukedom. Accordingly, she focused her attentions on honing her martial arts prowess, while thoughts of marriage fell by the wayside. But the arrival of a baby brother in her family means she's losing her role as heir! Now that she's decided it's time to marry after all, she's arrived a little late to the game! Are there even any eligible bachelors left?

Upon going to study abroad in a neighboring country where she might still stand a chance at getting hitched, she's bewildered when the crown prince there declares before all that his engagement to her is null and void! Wait...what engagement?!

Apparently, he's mistaken her for the wrong girl! But once that's all cleared up and he catches sight of her knocking out a whole pack of bandits, it turns out that this prince may have a thing for ass-kicking young ladies after all...

Momoyo launched Nigashita Sakana wa Ōkikatta ga Tsuriageta Sakana ga Ōkisugita Ken as a short story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2020. Momoyo started the story's sequel series on the website in 2020. Square Enix started publishing the novels with illustration by Mito in 2021.

Kaki Nagato launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in April 2022.

The novels' seventh volume and the manga's 10th compiled book volume will both ship on April 7.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store, and Comikey publish the manga digitally in English.