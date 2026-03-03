Mayu Murata Ends Honey Lemon Soda Manga on April 3

Image via Amazon © Mayu Murata, Shueisha, Yen Press

The April issue of Shueisha 's Ribon magazine announced on Tuesday that Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 3. The final chapter will be 63 pages long and will have a color opening page, and the next issue's front cover will feature the manga.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it released the 10th volume in September 2025. Yen Press describes the story:

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 30th compiled book volume in December 2025.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2021. The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and it also streamed an English dub .