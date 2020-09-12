Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Japanese entertainment news websites reported on Saturday that Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga is getting a live-action film adaptation starring Snow Man male idol group member Raul. Raul will play Kai Miura, a young man with trademark lemon-colored hair who seems cold but in truth is very kind. Costarring in the film is Ai Yoshikawa as Uka Ishimori.

Kōji Shintoku (live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet films) is directing the film. The film is slated to open in summer 2021.

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled volume on August 25.

The manga centers on Uka Ishimori, who did not have any good memories of her middle school years. Now 15 years old and in high school, Uka is trying to "graduate" from her past self, but it isn't going well. That's when she meets her classmate Kai, who has lemon-colored hair.

Murata's Nagareboshi Lens manga inspired an event anime in 2011.



