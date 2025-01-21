Honey Lemon Soda Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, January 22 Debut

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優／集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

The English cast includes:

Shawn Gann is directing the dub , and Susie Nixon is producing. Matthew Greenbaum is adapting the English script. Neal Malley is the mixer, and August Cline is the engineer.

The anime debuted on Fuji TV 's Ultra programming block on January 8. The series is also airing on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV Nishi Nihon, BS Fuji , and Animax . Additionally, the series is streaming on Fuji on Demand (FOD) at the same time as the TV debut. The series also streams on U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and other streaming platforms in Japan.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( A Certain Magical Index , IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF . Akiko Waba ( Blue Reflection Ray ) is in charge of series composition, Aimi Tanaka (animation director for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akira Kosemura ( Ao no Orchestra ) is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

&TEAM are performing both the opening and ending theme song. The opening theme song is titled "Magic Hour" and the ending theme song is titled "Wonderful World."

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and the 27th volume on December 24. The manga now has a cumulative circulation of over 13 million copies as of July.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it released the seventh volume on October 15. Yen Press describes the story:

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2021.

