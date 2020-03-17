EX-ARM TV Anime Reveals Visual, July Premiere

Story centers on high school boy who becomes advanced weapon

The staff of the anime of Shinya Komi and HiRock's EX-ARM manga revealed a teaser visual and the July premiere for the show on Wednesday.

Komi launched the EX-ARM manga with HiRock's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended on June 26.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

Komi launched a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff novel in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on February 19. The adaptation is titled EX-ARM Another Code . Komi and HiRock also launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on August 28.

