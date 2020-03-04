Hayate the Combat Butler Creator's Fly Me to the Moon Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in October

The official Twitter account for the Shogakukan Comic imprint announced on Wednesday that Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon (Tonikaku Kawaii or literally, Generally Cute) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this October.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on February 14, 2018, and Shogakukan will publish the 10th volume on March 18. Viz announced in February that it will publish the manga in English this fall.

Hata himself was a newlywed in 2018, when he and his Seiyu's Life manga story collabrator, voice actress Masumi Asano , confirmed their marriage. The Seiyu's Life manga also inspired a television anime in 2015.

Hata's earlier manga Hayate the Combat Butler inspired four television anime seasons in 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2013, as well as a three-episode original video ( OVA ) project in 2014. The manga also inspired the Hayate the Combat Butler! Heaven Is a Place on Earth anime film in 2011.