Monster Girl Doctor Anime Premieres on July 12

The official website for the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series announced the anime's July 12 premiere date on Wednesday. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on July 12, and on BS11 on July 14.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

The idol group ARCANA PROJECT performs the opening song "Campanella Hibiku Sora de" (In the Sky Where the Bells Ring) as the group's first single, and the CD will ship on September 9. Aina Suzuki will perform the ending song "Yasahisa no Namae" (The Name of Kindness).