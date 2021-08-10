Crunchyroll Streams Monster Strike the Movie: Lucifer Dawn of Despair Film

Anime film begins streaming on Tuesday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the Monster Strike the Movie: Lucifer Dawn of Despair ( Monster Strike The Movie: Lucifer Zetsubō no Yoake ) film on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The film had been rescheduled from June 2020 to a November 2020 opening, after a delay to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

Kobun Shizuno ( Detective Conan films) directed the movie at Anima and Dynamo Pictures , and Masaya Honda ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) wrote the script. Masayoshi Ōishi contributed the film's theme song "Eiyū no Uta" (Heroes' Song).

The first Monster Strike The Movie anime film opened in Japan in December 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in May 2017. The second film in the franchise , Monster Strike The Movie: Sora no Kanata (Beyond the Sky), opened in Japan in October 2018.

The first 52-episode net anime season in the franchise premiered in October 2015. The first part of the show's second season premiered in April 2017, and ran until September 2017. The 13-episode second part of the second season, titled Monster Strike the Anime: The Fading Cosmos , premiered in October 2017.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. The franchise then aired five episodes in an Arthur spinoff series, seven episodes in a Lucifer spinoff series, and 13 episodes in a Solomon spinoff series (all of which are considered part of the overall third season of the anime). The Arthur Kishiō no Kakusei ( Arthur (2nd) ) anime premiered in May 2019 and aired for seven episodes, and the Noah Hakobune no Kyūseishu (The Savior of Noah's Arc) anime premiered in July 2019 and aired for six episodes. More recently, Lucifer: The Final Arc ( Lucifer Wedding Game ) premiered with English subtitles in October 2020 and aired for seven episodes.

The net anime's final arc, Monster Strike : End of the World , premiered in November 2020 on YouTube . The arc unites the heroes Lucifer ( Yōko Hikasa ), Arthur ( Nana Mizuki ), Solomon ( Maaya Uchida ), Noah ( Sōma Saitō ), and Pandora ( Yui Ogura ) as they confront the most powerful Decemviri — the mysterious Yesod — and save the Strike World. The Decemviri Netzach, Gevurah, and Hod also debuted, as voiced by the three winners of the audition finals held during the " XFLAG Park 2019" event in July 2019.

A new anime titled Hareruya: Unmei no Sentaku (Hareruya: Fated Choice) streamed online in September 2020 on YouTube , Twitter Live, and Abema TV . The anime is the franchise 's first "interactive anime": viewers are able to choose between two options to decide how the last 10 minutes of the anime will play out.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)