2026 Doraemon Film Casts Airi Taira

The staff for the 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), announced on Monday that actress Airi Taira ( 20th Century Boys , Ju-on: The Final Curse) is not only the promotional ambassador for the film, but is also voicing a soldier in the story. This is her first voice-acting role in an anime.

Image via 2026 Doraemon the Movie's website ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The film will premiere in Japan on February 27.

Shōya Chiba voices the character El, a soldier of the Mu Federation tasked to keep an eye on Doraemon and his friends when they arrived at the bottom of the sea; and Ryō Hirohashi will voice the Mizunaka Buggy (Underwater Buggy), the amphibious buggy car and one of Doraemon 's secret gadgets.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Tetsuo Yajima ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon XY ) returns after directing episodes of the Doraemon television anime and contributing in other capacities to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Great Adventure into the Underworld , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age , and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony . Another veteran of the television anime, Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure , Bakugan ), wrote the new film's screenplay.

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari ( Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales ), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise, opened in Japan on March 7.

Source: Comic Natalie