From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 Streams 1st Video

2nd season premieres in July

The staff for the television anime of Shigeru Sagazaki 's From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman ( Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore o Hōttekurenai Ken ) light novel series revealed the first teaser visual and first promotional video for the anime's second season on Wednesday.

Image via Comic Natalie ©佐賀崎しげる・鍋島テツヒロ／SQUARE ENIX・「片田舎のおっさん、剣聖になる」製作委員会

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©Shigeru Sagazaki,Tetsuhiro Nabeshima/SQUARE ENIX, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Project

The second season will debut in July 2026 on TV Asahi and its affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi .

The anime's returning staff include Akio Kazumi ( Loner Life in Another World , Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis ), who will again direct the series at Passione and Hayabusa Film . Kunihiko Okada ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , By the Grace of the Gods season 2) is back in charge of series scripts, Satsuki Hayasaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki ) is returning to design the characters, and also returning as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura , Fairy Tail ) is again composing the music.

Additional returning staff members include:

The anime's first season premiered in April 2025, and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

The anime stars:

Sagazaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020. Square Enix is publishing the novel volumes with illustration by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima .

J-Novel Club licensed the novel series and describes the story:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he's been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order! With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who's attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he's concerned, they clearly don't need him anymore.

Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment's peace away from his adoring students?!

Kazuki Satō launched the novels' manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021. Yen Press releases the manga in English.

A spinoff manga titled Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru Gaiden: Hajimari no Mahō Kenshi ( From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Spinoff: The Beginning of a Magic Swordsman) launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in November 2024. Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima are credited with the original work, Itsuki Watanabe is credited for composition, and Megumu Soramichi ( YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record ) is drawing the manga.

A separate spinoff manga titled Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru Gaiden: Ryūsōken no Kiseki debuted in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in February 2025, with Sasami Hazama drawing the art, and Zenji Yotsuya credited for composition. The manga follows the character Surena Lysandra in her journey to become a Black Rank adventurer.

Source: Comic Natalie