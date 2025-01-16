From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Novels Gets New Spinoff Manga on February 7

Spinoff manga centers on Surena

This year's third issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Shigeru Sagazaki 's From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman ( Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore o Hōttekurenai Ken ) light novel series is inspiring another spinoff manga titled Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru Gaiden: Ryūsōken no Kiseki . The manga will debut in the magazine's next issue on February 7, with Sasami Hazama drawing the art, and Zenji Yotsuya credited for composition.

Image via Young Gangan website © Square Enix

The manga will follow the character Surena Lysandra in her journey to become a Black Rank adventurer.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and describes the story:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he's been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order! With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who's attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he's concerned, they clearly don't need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment's peace away from his adoring students?!

Sagazaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020. Square Enix published the novels' first volume with illustration by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima in April 2021, and the eighth volume in August.

Kazuki Satō launched the novels' manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in August 2024. Yen Press releases the manga in English. Itsuki Watanabe and Megumu Soramichi also launched a spinoff manga titled Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru Gaiden: Hajimari no Mahō Kenshi ( From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Spinoff: The Beginning of a Magic Swordsman) that launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in November.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in April.

The original novels and manga have a cumulative total of 6.5 million copies in circulation.

Source: Young Gangan issue 3 and website

