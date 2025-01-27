Kokumin Quiz Death Game Quiz Manga Gets Netflix Series

Netflix Japan announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Reiichi Sugimoto and Shinichi Kato 's Kokumin Quiz ( National Quiz ) manga starring Takayuki Yamada (live-action Densha Otoko 's "Train Man," Bakuman. 's Akira Hattori, Gintama's Elizabeth). Netflix did not reveal the debut date for the series.

Image via Comic Natalie © 杉元怜一・加藤伸吉／太田出版

Teruyuki Yoshida (live-action An Older Guy's VR First Love , My Brother’s Husband ) is directing the series, and is also co-writing the scripts with Maggy. Yasunori Nishiki is composing the music.

The manga's story is set in a Japan where a quiz television program called the "National Quiz" holds the highest institutional power in the country, enshrined in Japan's constitution. Winning participants of the quiz will have their wishes granted within the power of the government, while losers face penalties, penal labor, or military conscription. K-i K-ichi hosts the quiz program, and drives audiences to a frenzy with his natural performing talent. But when a group seeking to dismantle the National Quiz makes contact with K-i K-ichi, it sets into motion a wild series of events.

Sugimoto and Kato serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 1993 to 1995. Kodansha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Ohta Publishing re-released the manga in two compiled book volumes in 2001.