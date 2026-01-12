S and X: Confession of Therapist Manga Gets Live-Action Netflix Show in 2026

Image via Amazon © Kisei Tada, Kodansha

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Kisei Tada 's S to X ~Therapist Shimotori Ichito no Kokuhaku (S and X: Confession of Therapist) manga that will debut worldwide on the service later this year. Kento Nakajima (live-action Bad Boys J, Silver Spoon , Nisekoi ) stars in the show as protagonist Ichito Shimotori.

The manga centers on sex therapist Ichito Shimotori, whose clinic helps clients in unwanted sexless relationships, treating erectile dysfunction and menopausal disorder, resolving affairs, sexual trauma, and other similar sex-related worries which clients find hard to talk about, though he himself has his own worries.

Shōgo Kusano is directing the series. Tomoko Yoshida is supervising the scripts, and is also penning the scripts alongside Kusano, Ruriko Matsushima, and Takumi Haba.

Tada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in August 2021. The manga ended with its third compiled book volume in August 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie