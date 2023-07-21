Yen Press Licenses My Poison Princess Is Still Cute Manga, A Certain Magical Index NT Novels

Both titles slated for December release

Image courtesy of Yen Press

My Poison Princess Is Still Cute

A Certain Magical Index NT

announced on Friday that it has licensed Chihiro Sakutake'smanga andand'slight novels for release in December.

Yen Press describes My Poison Princess Is Still Cute ( Boku no Dokuhime wa Kyо̄ mo Kawaii ):

When demon princess Raffy married Roren, an immortal knight who safeguards humanity, as part of a new peace treaty between humans and demons, she hadn't quite expected...that he'd fall for her?! Not only that, he's weirdly stubborn enough to keep trying to get closer to her, despite repeatedly dying from the poison she naturally emits. Just how long will his adoration prevail...?

Sakutake launched the manga in Big Gangan in January 2022. The manga's third volume will ship in Japan on August 25.



Image courtesy of Yen Press

Yen Press

A Certain Magical Index NT

Shinyaku Toaru Majutsu no Index

After bringing an end to World War III, Touma Kamijou disappears from the world. Both sides—magic and science—take the time to rest and regroup. While Accelerator spends his days with Last Order and Misaka Worst, Shiage Hamazura uses the secrets he gained in Russia as a bargaining chip and returns to Academy City to reform Item. It seems like peace is here at last. That is, until a new group called the Freshmen arrive...

describes):

A Certain Magical Index NT debuted in March 2011, and it ended in July 2019. It is a sequel to the original light novel series. Sо̄yaku Toaru Majutsu no Index (Genesis Testament: A Certain Magical Index ) novels debuted in February 2020 and it follows after A Certain Magical Index NT .

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.