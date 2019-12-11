A Certain Magical Index Light Novels Get New Series in February

Japanese publisher Dengeki Bunko is listing a new light novel series for Kazuma Kamachi 's A Certain Magical Index ( Toaru Majutsu no Index ) series titled Sо̄yaku Toaru Majutsu no Index (Genesis Testament: A Certain Magical Index ). The new series will launch in February. Kamachi is writing the story, and Kiyotaka Haimura is returning to illustrate the novel.

The new series will be the third for Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index novels, following the original light novel series and its Shinyaku Toaru Majutsu no Index (New Testament: A Certain Magical Index ) sequel.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

The franchise has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. A Certain Magical Index III , the third television anime season based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018, and it aired for 26 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise inspired the A Certain Magical Index : Imaginary Fest ( Toaru Majutsu no Index : Imaginary Fest ) smartphone game game, which launched on July 4.

The A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga also inspired two television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ). The third anime season will premiere on January 10. The television anime of the A Certain Scientific Accelerator ( Toaru Majutsu no Index Gaiden: Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator ) manga premiered in Japan on July 12. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Dengeki Bunko via Yaraon!