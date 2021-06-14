Kaiju No. 8 Is Fastest Shonen Jump Plus Manga to Top 3 Million Copies in Circulation

Manga's 3rd volume launched on June 4

Shueisha announced on Monday that Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga has surpassed three million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, but not all sold yet). This series is the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach this milestone.

Matsumoto shared a commemorative illustration and handwritten message thanking all the readers.

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped on December 4, and the volume has since had two more printings due to demand.

The manga reached one million copies in print on March 4. When a new chapter launches, the manga trends on Twitter and receives more than 1.5 million views during its release week. After the 25th chapter debuted, the manga topped 70 million views on February 8 — the fastest any manga has reached this milestone on the Shonen Jump+ service. When the third volume launched on June 4, the manga reached over 2.5 million copies in print.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally, and it will release the first volume in English this fall. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January.

Source: Comic Natalie