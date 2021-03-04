Kaiju No. 8 Is Fastest Shonen Jump Plus Manga to Reach 1 Million Copies in Print

Manga launched last July

Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga has reached one million copies in print (but not all sold yet) as of Thursday's release of the second compiled book volume. This series is the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach this milestone. (Unlike other statistics posted by Shueisha , Shueisha specifies that these one million copies do not include digital copies.)

When a new chapter launches, the manga trends on Twitter and receives more than 1.5 million views during its release week. After the 25th chapter debuted, the manga topped 70 million views on February 8 — the fastest any manga has reached this milestone on the Shonen Jump+ service.

Matsumoto launched the manga last July on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped on December 4, and the volume has since had two more printings due to demand.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally, and it will release the first volume in English this fall. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8, and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January.

Source: Oricon, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web