Beastars Manga Creator Paru Itagaki: 'End Is in Sight'

Animal academy manga debuted in September 2016 with 2nd anime season coming

In this year's eighth issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine, BEASTARS author Paru Itagaki commented in her author's note on Thursday that the "end is in sight" for the BEASTARS manga. She added that she is working on it with everything she has until the end, and invited fans to follow along.

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on January 8. Viz Media published the manga's fourth volume on Tuesday .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The manga also inspired a television anime that debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and then premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon on October 9. The anime will debut on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime will get a second season.