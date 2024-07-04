Beastars Anime's Final Season Premieres in December

Netflix announced on Thursday that the final anime season adapting Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga will debut with its first of two parts in December. The company posted a visual:

Image via Netflix anime's X/Twitter account © 板垣巴留（秋田書店）／ 東宝

The anime will be split across two cours (quarters of years) when it exclusively premieres on Netflix . The main cast is returning for the final season. Netflix previously listed the second part as "Coming Soon."

Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi both return from the first two seasons as director and scriptwriter, and Orange returns for animation production.

The season will adapt the new arc in Itagaki's manga.

The first television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021.

Source: Netflix 's X/Twitter account

