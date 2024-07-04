×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Beastars Anime's Final Season Premieres in December

posted on by Alex Mateo

Netflix announced on Thursday that the final anime season adapting Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS manga will debut with its first of two parts in December. The company posted a visual:

beastars-final-season
Image via Netflix anime's X/Twitter account
© 板垣巴留（秋田書店）／ 東宝

The anime will be split across two cours (quarters of years) when it exclusively premieres on Netflix. The main cast is returning for the final season. Netflix previously listed the second part as "Coming Soon."

Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi both return from the first two seasons as director and scriptwriter, and Orange returns for animation production.

The season will adapt the new arc in Itagaki's manga.

The first television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021.

Source: Netflix's X/Twitter account

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Daily Briefs homepage / archives