12 Works Including The Apothecary Diaries, Kagurabachi Nominated for 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards

The judging committee of the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Thursday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,900). The winners will be announced on January 17.

Last year, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.

The nominees are:

Image via Shogakukan © Mika Yamamori, Kodansha

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Takeru Hokazono, Shueisha

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Shohei Manabe, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Minoji Kurata, Natsu Hyūga, Touko Shino, Shogakukan

The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao's Notes from the Inner Palace

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):(story and art),(original creator),(original character designer)Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Minoru Toyoda, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Hajime Musashino, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Tarō Nogizaka, Shogakukan

Natsume Arata no Kekkon

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Maedakun, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Satomi Nakamura, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Tsukasa Monma, Shikako, Kodansha

Kodansha

Title:Author(s): Story:(story),(art)Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Chie Shinohara, Shogakukan

Anekei Puchi Comic

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Image via Shogakukan © Atsushi Namikiri, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

Title:Author(s):Serialized in

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , The Elusive Samurai , Sūji de Asobo. , and Trillion Game .

Source: Shogakukan