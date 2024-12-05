News
12 Works Including The Apothecary Diaries, Kagurabachi Nominated for 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Burning Kabaddi, Red Blue, more nominated
The judging committee of the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Thursday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,900). The winners will be announced on January 17.
Last year, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.
The nominees are:Title: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Author(s): Mika Yamamori
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)
Title: Kagurabachi
Author(s): Takeru Hokazono
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Title: Kujō no Taizai
Author(s): Shohei Manabe
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō (The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao's Notes from the Inner Palace)
Author(s): Minoji Kurata (story and art), Natsu Hyūga (original creator), Touko Shino (original character designer)
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)
Title: Kore Kaite Shine
Author(s): Minoru Toyoda
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Burning Kabaddi
Author(s): Hajime Musashino
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Natsume Arata no Kekkon
Author(s): Tarō Nogizaka
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)
Title: Puniru wa Kawaii Slime
Author(s): Maedakun
Serialized in Weekly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Black Alice
Author(s): Satomi Nakamura
Serialized in Ciao (Shogakukan)
Title: Manchuria Opium Squad
Author(s): Story: Tsukasa Monma (story), Shikako (art)
Serialized in Young Magazine (Kodansha)
Title: Yume no Shizuku, Kin no Torikago
Author(s): Chie Shinohara
Serialized in Anekei Puchi Comic (Shogakukan)
Title: Red Blue
Author(s): Atsushi Namikiri
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Elusive Samurai, Sūji de Asobo., and Trillion Game.
Source: Shogakukan