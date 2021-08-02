Mr. Osomatsu Anime Gets 1st Live-Action Film Starring Snow Man Idols

Mr. Osomatsu , the recent anime update of Fujio Akatsuka 's Osomatsu-kun manga, is itself inspiring a live-action film which will open next spring. Johnny & Associates' popular idol group Snow Man stars in the film, and Tsutomu Hanabusa ( Kakegurui , Tokyo Revengers ) is directing. While the anime has inspired stage productions, including musical ones, this upcoming project is the first live-action film.

The cast for the six sextuplets and the film's original characters are, from left to right in the image above,:

Kōji Mukai as Osomatsu

Ryōta Miyadate as Period (original character)

Shōta Watanabe as End (original character)

Hikaru Iwamoto as Karamatsu

Raul as Todomatsu

Ren Meguro as Choromatsu

Ryōhei Abe as Close (original character)

Daisuke Sakuma as Jūshimatsu

Tatsuya Fukazawa as Ichimatsu

Ryōichi Tsuchiya wrote the screenplay, and Daiki Sugawara is a producer. Cinebazar and Hachinoji are producing the film for TOHO to distribute. Snow Man leader Iwamoto said that he and the other group members are fans of the anime, and they look forward to when they start filming.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The Eiga no Osomatsu-san film opened in Japan in March 2019. Two more anime films will have limited screenings in theaters in Japan in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The third season premiered last October. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) premiered on January 4.

The series has also inspired various videos. Most recently, the franchise inspired a three-episode Valentine's-themed short series titled Chocomatsu-san Valentine's Day-hen and another three-episode short series titled Chocomatsu-san White Day-hen in February and March, respectively.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.

Source: Mantan Web