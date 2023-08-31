Mr. Osomatsu Anime Inspires Canine Character TV Anime Matsuinu

Anime of dog characters resembling Matsuno sextuplets premieres on October 7

The official website of Matsuinu, a line of dog character products inspired by the Mr. Osomatsu anime, announced on Thursday that it will also inspire its own television anime titled Matsuinu . The new anime will premiere on October 7 within TV Tokyo 's Eeny Meeny Miney Mo (Iniminimanimo) program, which starts at 7:00 .a.m. (October 6 at 6:00 p.m. EDT). The website also revealed the anime's key visual.

© 赤塚不二夫／まついぬ製作委員会

Iniminimanimo is a reference to the English counting-out rhyme "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe," and it has previously aired anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School . The Matsuinu anime will also run on the AT-X channel on October 12 at 10:05 p.m. JST (9:05 a.m. EDT).

Matsuinu first debuted as a line of game prizes in March 2018, and since then has expanded through different projects including collaboration cafes, merchandise sales, and books.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime was in turn inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it will get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023. The first new film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ , premiered in Japan in July 2022. The second film, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party) premiered in Japan on July 21.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an earlier anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.