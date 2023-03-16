2nd 6th Anniversary Mr. Osomatsu Anime Film's Teaser Unveils July 21 Debut

Sextuplets' takoyaki party with more teased

An online screening for the Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise 's first new "sixth anniversary" film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Hipipo Tribe and the Glistening Fruit), debuted a teaser trailer for the second new film, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party), on Thursday. The teaser announces the second new film's July 21 opening.



© 赤塚不二夫／おそ松さん製作委員会

The teaser begins with all the awards — Oscar, Golden Globe, and Golden Bear — the staff wanted to win. Then it introduces the story in which the sextuplets prep for a takoyaki-cooking party at their home, before everything goes haywire when Totoko implies a sleepover.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it will get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023. The first new film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ , premiered in Japan in July 2022.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an earlier anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.

Sources: Comic Natalie