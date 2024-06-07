×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Amazing Seasun Games Reveals New Trailer for Mecha Break Game

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Takayuki Yanase, Junya Ishigaki design mechs for game

Amazing Seasun Games revealed a new trailer at Summer Games Fest for its Mecha Break game. A closed beta test will launch in August.

The game will feature designs by Takayuki Yanase (Eureka Seven, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Valvrave the Liberator) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Xenosaga, Macross Frontier). Amazing Seasun Games describes the game:

Mecha BREAK is a multiplayer mech game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs, customize appearances, and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain. Get ready for the ultimate showdown—blitz, brawl, blaze!

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The game will feature a 60-player battle royale mode, as well as a 3v3 and 6v6 mode.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives