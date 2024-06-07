Amazing Seasun Games Reveals New Trailer for Mecha Break Game

Amazing Seasun Games revealed a new trailer at Summer Games Fest for its Mecha Break game. A closed beta test will launch in August.

From sketches on paper to colossal war machines in game — take a behind the scenes peek at some of the Strikers you can pilot in Mecha BREAK!



Wishlist now on Steam: https://t.co/i4BGaT9RZk pic.twitter.com/N0P9gNlUt6 — Mecha BREAK (@MechaBREAK) June 7, 2024

The game will feature designs by Takayuki Yanase ( Eureka Seven , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Valvrave the Liberator ) and Junya Ishigaki ( Xenogears, Xenosaga, Macross Frontier ). Amazing Seasun Games describes the game:

Mecha BREAK is a multiplayer mech game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs, customize appearances, and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain. Get ready for the ultimate showdown—blitz, brawl, blaze!

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game will feature a 60-player battle royale mode, as well as a 3v3 and 6v6 mode.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream