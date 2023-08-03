Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri Manga Gets Live-Action Series in October

TBS announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Fermat no Ryōri ( Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga that will premiere on TBS in October. Fumiya Takahashi (left in image below) and Jun Shison (right) star in the show as Gaku Kitada and Kai Asakura, respectively.

, andare directing the series, with scripts byand

The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in May 2022.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

