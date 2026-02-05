Arcana Famiglia Rinato Game Launches on Steam

HuneX and Dramatic Create launched the Arcana Famiglia Rinato ( La storia della Arcana Famiglia: Rinato ) game on PC via Steam on Thursday. The companies also released game's soundtrack as a DLC on Thursday.

The game was first announced to launch on Steam in 2025. The game has support in Japanese, English, and Chinese (simplified and traditional) with Japanese audio.

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch in July 2025.

The new title celebrates the original game's 13th anniversary. The game is a port of the PS Vita version of the original game, which launched in 2015 under the title La storia della Arcana Famiglia: Ancora .

The franchise originated in HuneX ( VitaminX Addiction ) and Comfort Soft's adventure game for female players in 2011. The first game has sold over 50,000 copies and spawned two 2012 spinoffs titled Vascello Phantasma no Majutsushi and Festa Regalo , as well as a full Arcana Famiglia 2 sequel in 2013.

The franchise inspired a television anime in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. Crunchyroll describes the story:

The prosperous island of Regalo in the Mediterranean Sea is protected by a vigilante group called "Arcana Famiglia." The group's members are granted special powers through contracts with the "Toracco." Felicitá, the only daughter of the Papa and head of the family, has her mother's beauty as well as superior skill with knives. Though she was raised deep in the island, at age 16 she takes her first steps into the spotlight as a member of the family. Then, at her birthday party, her father, Mondo, announces that he is retiring. He declares a competition to determine his successor - and Felicitá must marry the winner. Felicitá enters the competition herself, determined to win so that she can decide her own path. The curtain will soon rise on the battle that will determine her fate!

The series also inspired multple stage plays in 2016 and 2017.

Sources: Arcagna Famiglia game's X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (ばしょう)