Ichi-F: A Worker's Graphic Memoir of the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Manga Gets Special 1-Shot After 10 Years

Morning magazine publishes special 1-shot depicting Fukushima at present time on February 12

Image via Amazon © Kazuto Tatsuta, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

This year's 10th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that Kazuto Tatsuta 's Ichi-F: A Worker's Graphic Memoir of the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant ( ICHIEFU: Fukushima Daiichi Genshiryoku Hatsudensho Rōdōki ) manga will get a special one-shot — 10 years after the series ended — in the magazine's next issue on February 12. The special one-shot will depict the state of Fukushima at present time.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the three-volume manga in a single omnibus version in March 2017, then coinciding with the sixth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami disaster in Tohoku, which happened on March 11, 2011. Kodansha USA describes the story:

A worker assigned to the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant (designated "1-F") in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami wrote and drew this memoir, depicting his part in the dangerous and unprecedented cleanup effort. This frank depiction is a unique, firsthand look inside the consequences and long road back from the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Tatsuta published a one-shot version of the manga as his entry in the 2013 “34th Manga Open,” a competition that Kodansha 's Morning magazine organized to find new talent. After winning the grand prize, the one-shot was published in Morning magazine, which received wide public attention. Tatsuta launched a serialized series in Morning in November 2013, and ended it in 2015.