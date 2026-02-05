News
Square Enix Announces PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse Game

posted on by Alex Mateo
Mystery adventure game launches for Switch on February 19

Square Enix announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse, a new game in the PARANORMASIGHT mystery adventure series, which will launch for Nintendo Switch on February 19.

The game takes place in Ise-Shima, Japan and follows various characters who are investigating the mysteries of the Mermaids of Ise.

Takanari Ishiyama (Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings returns from the series' first game as the writer. Gen Kobayashi (The World Ends with You) returns as the character designer. Hidenori Iwasaki (Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers) is once again composing the music.

Square Enix released PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo on Switch and PC via Steam in March 2023.

The series inspired a manga by Hinase Momoyama titled PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - Reikan Shōjō Kurosuzu Mio no Kaigō (PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - The Chance Encounter of Psychic Girl Mio Kurosuzu) that debuted on November 2. The manga features an original story, set a little after the events of the game in the Sumida ward in Tokyo.

Source: Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives