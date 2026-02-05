Square Enix Announces PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse Game

Mystery adventure game launches for Switch on February 19

Square Enix announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid's Curse , a new game in the PARANORMASIGHT mystery adventure series, which will launch for Nintendo Switch on February 19.

The game takes place in Ise-Shima, Japan and follows various characters who are investigating the mysteries of the Mermaids of Ise.

Takanari Ishiyama ( Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings returns from the series' first game as the writer. Gen Kobayashi ( The World Ends with You ) returns as the character designer. Hidenori Iwasaki ( Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers ) is once again composing the music.

Square Enix released PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo on Switch and PC via Steam in March 2023.

The series inspired a manga by Hinase Momoyama titled PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - Reikan Shōjō Kurosuzu Mio no Kaigō (PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - The Chance Encounter of Psychic Girl Mio Kurosuzu) that debuted on November 2. The manga features an original story, set a little after the events of the game in the Sumida ward in Tokyo.