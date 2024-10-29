Arcana Famiglia Gets New Switch, PC Game

Arcana Famiglia Rinato in development for 2025

Game developer HuneX announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday the Arcana Famiglia Rinato ( La storia della Arcana Famiglia : Rinato ) game for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for release in 2025 in Japan. The new title celebrates the original game's 13th anniversary.

The company also opened an official website.

© 2012 HuneX／アルカナ・ファミリア製作委員会

The franchise originated in) and Comfort Soft's adventure game for female players in 2011. The first game has sold over 50,000 copies and spawned two 2012 spinoffs calledand, as well as a fullsequel in 2013.

The original game received a PlayStation Vita port in December 2015.

The franchise inspired a television anime in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. Crunchyroll describes the story:

The prosperous island of Regalo in the Mediterranean Sea is protected by a vigilante group called " Arcana Famiglia ." The group's members are granted special powers through contracts with the "Toracco." Felicitá, the only daughter of the Papa and head of the family, has her mother's beauty as well as superior skill with knives. Though she was raised deep in the island, at age 16 she takes her first steps into the spotlight as a member of the family. Then, at her birthday party, her father, Mondo, announces that he is retiring. He declares a competition to determine his successor - and Felicitá must marry the winner. Felicitá enters the competition herself, determined to win so that she can decide her own path. The curtain will soon rise on the battle that will determine her fate!

The series also inspired multple stage plays in 2016 and 2017.