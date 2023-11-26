Chained Soldier Anime Reveals January 4 Debut

© タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

The official Twitter account for the television anime of writerand artist'sor literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime will premiere in Japan on January 4. The show will air on, BS-Asahi, and

The series was previously slated to premiere this year.

HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs. The Anime NYC event screened the North American premiere of the anime on November 17.

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) is the anime's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) are writing the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) is designing the characters. Kaoru Nishimura ( Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl ) is in charge of color design. Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music, and Chikako Yokota ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is directing the sound.

Akari Kitō is performing the anime's opening theme song. Maaya Uchida is performing the ending theme song.