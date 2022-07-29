Chained Soldier Anime Reveals Staff, 2023 Premiere

Character designs unveiled

The official website for the television anime adaptation of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed on Saturday the staff, character designs, and 2023 premiere.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) is the anime's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition. Ryota Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) are writing the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) is designing the characters. Kaoru Nishimura ( Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl ) is in charge of color design.

Yūya Hirose and Akari Kitō are starring in the anime as Yūki Wakura (pictured above on left) and Kyōka Uzen (pictured above on right), respectively.

Other cast members include:

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Takahiro and Takemura launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on May 2, and it wll publish the 11th volume on September 2.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and ended with its 10th volume. Takahiro and strelka launched the Hinowa ga CRUSH! manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing all three titles in English.