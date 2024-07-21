Chained Soldier Anime's 2nd Season Reveals New Staff, Studio

The official website for the second season of the television anime of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed on Saturday that the new season will have a new staff and anime studio.

Masafumi Tamura ( The World's Finest Assassin , Ange Vierge , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is now directing the anime at studio Passione , and Keiya Nakano ( AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue , Loner Life in Another World , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) is designing the characters.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on January 4, and it aired on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS-Asahi, and MBS . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) was the first season's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) directed the anime at Seven Arcs . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) handled the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) wrote the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) designed the characters. Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) composed the music, and Chikako Yokota ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) was the sound director.

Takahiro ( Akame ga KILL! ) and Takemura ( Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019.