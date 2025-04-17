Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast for The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Anime

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Sakaku Hishikawa - SB Creative Corp. /Yamihealer Partners

revealed the English dub cast on Wednesday foranime.

The English dub for the first episode will debut on Thursday, and it will star:

Jason Lord is the voice director, Susie Nixon is the producer, and Audrey Drake Rigg is in charge of adaptation. Rickey Watkins is the mixer and Jamal Roberson is the engineer.

The television anime of author Sakaku Hishikawa and illustrator Daburyu 's The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows ( Isshun de Chiryō Shiteita no ni Yakutatazu to Tsuihō Sareta Tensai Chiyushi, Yami Healer to Shite Tanoshiku Ikiru ) light novel series premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 3.

Joe Yoshizaki ( Chiikawa , Kiyoneko ) is directing the anime at Makaria Inc. Taika Miyagi is the scriptwriter, and Denpūōgi and Yoshihiro Sawada are the character designers. Hiroshi Gouroku is the art director, and Harumi Fuuki is composing the music. Moe Kawada is the color designer, Kōhei Tanada is the director of photography, and Hiroto Morishita is the sound director.

Rock band bokula. performs the opening theme song "Light Maker." sorato performs the ending theme song "Tsuki ni Negau" (To Wish Upon the Moon).

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series and Ten Jūnoichi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Life hasn't been kind to Zenos. He was born in the slums, and his dirt-poor background has denied him almost every opportunity. After an encounter with a healer, he throws himself into studying to become one and finally catches a break when an adventurer invites Zenos into his party. Zenos is thrilled—so thrilled, in fact, that he's willing to put up with his teammates treating him like garbage. They fail to appreciate his talents and ultimately kick him to the curb, claiming he's outlived his usefulness to them. Now bereft of money and out of options, Zenos decides to put his self-taught skills to use elsewhere and opens an underground clinic. Word quickly spreads about the brilliant healer working incredible magic in the city's shadowy underbelly. Even the royal palace is taking notice... Can Zenos buck the odds and carve out a life for himself in a world that's done nothing but spit in his face? And can he save the lives of the patients who wind up on his doorstep in the process?

Hishikawa began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and the GA Bunko imprint publishes the novels in print in Japan. The novels have eight volumes published and the manga has four volumes published. The story also has a webtoon adaptation from GA Comic that launched in summer 2024.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)